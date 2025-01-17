Apple: AI news alerts on iPhones halted after backlash

Apple has paused its new artificial intelligence (AI) feature for news apps, after facing criticism over repeatedly inaccurate alerts.

Pressure mounted for the tech behemoth as BBC, among others, complained to Apple that their articles were being wrongly summarised.

Media groups like Reporters Without Borders and Bluesky pushed for the company to halt the feature back in December, saying it was causing issues of misinformation.

One of BBC’s articles on Luigi Mangione was wrongly headlined saying he had shot himself, rather than him being charged for the murder of UnitedHealthcare chief executive, Brian Thompson.

In other cases from the New York Times and the Washington Post, it claimed that Rafael Nadal came out as gay, and prematurely declare Luke Littler as the winner of the World Darts Championship final.

“We are working on improvements and will make them available in a future software update”, said an Apple spokesperson told the BBC.

The BBC originally complained in December, but Apple did not take action, or respond, until January.

The tech giant proceeded to promise a software update that would clarify the AI summary’s role, rather than halting or getting rid of it completely.

This led to further criticism, leading Apple to disable the feature entirely.

“We’re pleased that Apple has listened to our concerns and is pausing the summarising feature for news,” a BBC spokesperson said.

“We look forward to working with them constructively on next steps. Our priority is the accuracy of the news we deliver to audiences which is essential to building and maintaining trust.”

This comes off the back of a broader crackdown on the tech firm, which is facing a UK class action trial due to charging “excessive and unlawful” fees on its App Store.

Whilst it is the first Big Tech firm to face trial under the UK collective regime, leaders in the tech sectors have recently been targeted by mammoth class action lawsuits in the UK.

Apple has been approached for comment.