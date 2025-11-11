Anniversary MCG Test between England and Australia could raise £10m

England and Australia will play at the MCG in 2027

The anniversary cricket Test between Australia and England to mark 150 years of the MCG could rake in over £10m.

The Ashes rivals will play each other to mark the sesquicentennial anniversary of the iconic 95,000-capacity Melbourne Cricket Ground in March 2027 after confirmation of the dates was released this week.

And the one-off Test, not part of the next Ashes series, could prove lucrative for the participants.

Tickets for the early days of this year’s Ashes Test at the same ground will set you back $44 (£21) and, working on the unlikely assumption every one of the 95,000 seats cost the same price for all five days of the 2027 Test, the MCG could rake in over AUS$20m (£10.37m).

Throw in a number of hospitality options and the thousands of tickets that will be sold for more than £20 and that figure could rise significantly.

MCG Test incoming

Professor Rob Wilson says the Test’s potential success could see a number of one-off matches played in the sport, especially given the success of the World Test Championship attendances across their recent London finals.

“It’s a fascinating moment for cricket,” he adds. “The numbers tell their own story and even at the cheapest price point, the Ashes at the MCG generates a financial windfall that most sports would envy.

“A single marquee Test like a 150th anniversary match in 2027 isn’t just a heritage based opportunity and would be a commercial juggernaut that connects nostalgia with the modern event spectacle.

“I’d expect that we’ll see more one-off Tests of this nature, especially as promoters look to optimise revenue generating opportunities. Such events offer the drama and tradition of the longer format without the scheduling headaches of a full series.

“For boards, broadcasters, and fans, these occasions provide both emotional and economic value. I’d think of it as a kind of cricketing Super Bowl that celebrates history while keeping the turnstiles spinning.”