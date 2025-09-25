Angler restaurant’s head chef on his favourite Square Mile things to do

Angler restaurant in the Square Mile is nominated at our Toast the City awards

In a new series celebrating the people and places nominated for our Toast the City awards, celebrating the best of the City of London, Adam Bloodworth speaks to the head chef behind Angler restaurant, one of the Square Mile’s only Michelin starred places to eat

Angler is one of two Michelin starred restaurants in the Square Mile. Their tasting menus celebrating seafood from the British coastline are served in the rooftop Moorgate restaurant with its mega skyline views. In our review, City AM called the restaurant “both humble and flamboyant.”

We meet head chef Craig Johnson to hear more why Angler deserves to win big at our Toast the City awards this October.

Tell us about you

I’m Head Chef. My role involves leading the kitchen alongside my incredible team. Our Michelin star is not just a symbol of excellence; it’s the accolade that continues to inspire and drive us every day. At Angler, we pride ourselves on a strong culture of teamwork, respect, and shared passions. It’s something we’re genuinely proud of. This positive working culture isn’t just felt within the team, it shines through in the guest experience. When the team is thriving, that energy flows into the food, the service, and the atmosphere.

Surprise us with an interesting fact about the restaurant

People know Angler for its style and its star, but behind the scenes we put a huge amount of effort into supporting local producers and small suppliers. From day boats landing the fish to local artisans creating our amenities, it’s all about working with people who care as much as we do. It makes the experience more personal, and guests can taste and feel that.

What’s your favourite thing about the Square Mile?

The history. You can walk down a street that looks unchanged for centuries and then turn a corner into a modern skyscraper. That mix of old and new is what I like most. It gives the area a kind of energy – there’s always something happening, and it feels alive in a way that’s quite unique to this part of London.

What’s your fondest memory of the Square Mile?

Keeping the Michelin star at Angler is something I’ll never forget. It was a proud moment for the whole team. But beyond that, I’d say the simple things – like finishing service late, stepping outside, and realising you’re standing in the middle of the City of London at night when it’s so still. Those quiet moments in such a busy place as the Square Mile feel special.

What’s your favourite thing to have on toast?

Sourdough piled high with smashed avocado, chilli flakes, and a squeeze of lemon – because it’s fresh, zingy, and keeps me fuelled for the day.

