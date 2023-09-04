Angela Rayner promoted to shadow levelling up secretary as Starmer reshuffles top team

Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner has secured a promotion to shadow secretary of state for levelling up in a reshuffle of Sir Keir Starmer’s front bench.

Rayner, who was independently elected deputy party leader by the membership, has been moved from shadow secretary for the cabinet office and also given the title of shadow deputy prime minister.

The move comes on former civil servant and Partygat report author Sue Gray’s first day on the job as Starmer’s new chief of staff.

A Labour source told the PA Media news agency Starmer was “delighted that Angela has accepted this important role” and said she would “continue to be the strategic lead on Labour’s new deal for working people”.

Lisa Nandy, who previously held the levelling up brief and was one of Sir Keir’s rivals during the 2020 leadership contest, has now been appointed shadow cabinet minister for international development.

It’s seen as a demotion from her previous role as she no longer directly shadows a secretary of state.

Labour’s shadow environment secretary, Jim McMahon, has stepped down from the front bench, to focus on his health and his constituency ahead of the general election.

Posting on X, formerly Twitter, Starmer said: “I have no doubt you will continue to play an important role in the future of the Labour Party.

“The people of Oldham West & Royton are lucky to have you.”

Former shadow justice secretary Steve Reed has been moved to the shadow environment, food and rural affairs role.

And Shabana Mahmood, previously Labour’s national campaigns coordinator, has been appointed the party’s shadow secretary of state for justice.

The Labour reshuffle comes after Rishi Sunak carried out a mini-shake up of his own last week, appointing Grant Shapps as defence secretary and Claire Coutinho energy secretary.

It came after long standing defence secretary Ben Wallace resigned from cabinet, while a wider Conservative frontbench reshuffle is expected after party conference season, as the prime minister gears up for the general election.

More to follow.