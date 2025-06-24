Andy Murray statue: Wimbledon chiefs confirm All England Club tribute

Andy Murray is working with Wimbledon chiefs on plans for a statue

Wimbledon chair Debbie Jevans has confirmed plans to erect a statue of Sir Andy Murray at the All England Club – but not until 2027.

Three-time Grand Slam winner Murray, who retired shortly after his farewell appearance at SW19 last year, is working with the AELTC on the statue.

“We are looking to have a statue of Andy Murray here and we’re working closely with him and his team,” Jevans told the Ainslie and Ainslie Performance People podcast.

“The ambition is that we would unveil that at the 150th anniversary of our first Championship, which was 1877.

“He’s got to rightly be very involved in that, and him and his team will be.

“When he won it was just so special, so special for him, so special for us as a club.

“Now he’s retired, we’re very much looking at how we can embrace him, for him to be a part of the club in the long term.”

Murray has already been honoured at Queen’s Club, where members have named the main show court the Andy Murray Arena.

Fred Perry, the last British man to win a Wimbledon singles title until Murray in 2013, has a statue at the All England Club.

Murray Wimbledon statue location surprise

Wimbledon CEO Sally Bolton hinted last year that any statue of Murray might not be outside Centre Court as it would be “a bit of an obvious location”.

Bolton added: “As we reflect on the shape of these grounds and we think about the potential development over the road, we’ve got time to think about where any kind of physical celebration of Andy’s career might be.

“In any event, we’d want to work with Andy on that and he understandably is not ready to have those conversations just yet. We will make sure we get this right because this is for all time.”

Wimbledon chiefs are currently involved in a legal battle for permission to expand the club into adjoining land but have faced opposition from local residents.