Andy Murray joins Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic, saying: I don’t support Wimbledon’s ban on Russian and Belarusian players

Former Wimbledon champion Andy Murray is “not supportive of players getting banned” because of the war in Russia.

The tennis star came out against the decision, calling the UK government’s guidance “not helpful”.

This comes after the All England Club, which runs the tournament, banned Russian and Belarusian players, citing the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Under ATP rules however, players can compete if they are neutral. Critics of the ban have included world number two Novak Djokovik, and Rafa Nadal, who called it “very unfair”.

Murray said, according to the BBC, “I’m not sure how comfortable I would feel if something happened to one of the players or their families”.

“I don’t think there’s a right answer” adding that he’d spoken to both Russian and Ukrainian tennis stars about it, and “I feel for everyone, feel for the players that can’t play, and I don’t support one side or the other.”

Some of the most high-profile players who will be unable to compete are men’s world number eight Andrey Rublev and former world No1 Daniil Medvedev. Women’s No4 Aryna Sabalenka will also be stopped from competing, as will former women’s world No 1 Victoria Azarenka.

Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina campaigned for the ban, but then said if players came out against Russia’s actions, they should be allowed to compete. Rublev branded it “complete discrimination”.