Amsterdam city break: Where to stay and what to do

Amsterdam is about to have its moment. This year marks the Dutch capital’s 750th birthday, with a year of celebratory events scheduled, while Eurostar has just restarted its fast direct London-Amsterdam service following the completion of a new terminal in Amsterdam, making it easier and quicker than ever to reach the Dutch capital.

Where to stay

Located in the centre of Amsterdam close to everything you want to see, De L’Europe is a chic and sophisticated hotel with 97 stylish rooms and suites, perched on the bank of the river Amstel. Established in 1896 as an independent hotel, De L’Europe marries old world charm with contemporary design, producing a city icon with a relaxed glamour feel. Expect vast bouquets of flowers, velvet furnishings, grand chandeliers and marble walls lavished with replica paintings from the European grand masters.

The hotel has recently commissioned some of the Netherland’s most celebrated and innovative creatives to refurbish some of its suits, called the ‘t Huys wing, ‘t Huys being old Dutch for ‘house’. Here icons of art, style and luxury come together under one roof, blurring the lines between luxury hospitality and a vibrant creative community.

We stayed in the Amsterdam Fashion Week suite, curated by acclaimed stylist and Amsterdam Fashion Week initiator Danie Bles. The suite features exclusive takeovers, such as the current one by Atelier Reservé. Known for its sustainable approach to fashion, Atelier Reservé specialises in creating unique pieces by reimagining and upcycling vintage garments to transform the suite into an immersive experience, allowing guests to fully explore the artistry and essence of Atelier Reservé’s world of craftsmanship.

What to eat

The hotel boasts some of Amsterdam’s finest dining, with three restaurants: Flore, which won its two Michelin stars in the first year of opening; waterside brasserie Marie, with its exclusive riverside terrace; and Italian trattoria Graziella, located in ‘t Huys. Try the delicious Dutch oysters at Marie, while the veal cheek ravioli at trattoria Graziella is the comfort food you’ll need after a day’s sightseeing. Grab a nightcap at De L’Europe’s legendary drinking den Freddy’s, named after Alfred ‘Freddy’ Heineken of the Dutch beer dynasty.

What to do

Just a 15-minute walk from the hotel and a must visit, Rijksmuseum is the national museum of the Netherlands dedicated to Dutch arts and history. The museum has 8,000 objects on display from the period between 1200-2000, including masterpieces by Rembrandt, Vermeer and Van Gogh. You’ll lose hours wandering the streets appreciating the colourful, centuries-old canalside Baroque town houses the city is famed for, whilst stopping in hip coffee shops, art galleries and boutiques.

Don’t miss this…

For a poignant perspective of one of Europe’s darkest periods, visit the Anne Frank Museum to hear her emotional story and see the house where 13-year-old Anne Frank and her Jewish family hid for two years from the Nazi’s, before being captured, taken to Auschwitz and murdered. It was here that Anne wrote her famous diaries documenting her ordeal.

• Justine Gosling was a guest of Eurostar (eurostar.com) and the Hotel De L’Europe (visit the website here). Doubles at De L’Europe start from €799; the ‘T huys Suites start from €1,499. Travel from London to Amsterdam starts at £39