Amazon to create 7,000 new UK jobs in latest expansion push

Amazon today said it will create a further 7,000 new permanent roles across the UK, taking total new jobs this year to 10,000.

The Silicon Valley tech giant has already added 3,000 jobs this year across its fulfilment centres, sort centres and delivery stations.

The new roles will be spread over 50 sites, including corporate offices and two new fulfilment centres opening in the north east and the midlands in the autumn.

Amazon said the new jobs, which include engineers, graduates, HR and IT professionals, will help it meet growing customer demand.

Many of the positions will be taken up by staff who were given temporary roles at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In addition, Amazon said it will create 20,000 seasonal roles ahead of the busy Christmas period.

“We’re proud to be creating 10,000 new permanent roles across our UK network of fulfilment centres, sort centres and delivery stations offering competitive wages and comprehensive benefits starting on day one,” said Stefano Perego, Amazon’s vice president of European customer fulfilment.

“Our people have played a critical role in serving customers in these unprecedented times and the new roles will help us continue to meet customer demand and support small and medium sized businesses selling on Amazon.”

The latest job additions will take Amazon’s total UK workforce to 40,000 by the end of 2020.

It comes after the ecommerce giant unveiled plans to create 3,500 new roles in the US as it expands its office space in the country.