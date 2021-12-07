Major Amazon Web Services outage hits Prime Video, Netflix and Disney+

Amazon has been hit by network outages (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

An Amazon Web Services outage has caused access issues across large portions of the internet.

Thousands of users have today reported issues accessing the Amazon marketplace, prime video and using Alexa, according to the network outage tracking site Downdetector which received reports of 24,000 incidents.

Amazon Web Services, the tech giant’s cloud computing arm, is also suffering from outages which has caused slow loading or failures for significant chunks of the internet including Tinder, Fortnite, Duolingo, Disney+ and Netflix.

An update on Amazon Web Services’ status page said that the company had identified a technical problem. “We have identified the root cause and are actively working towards recovery,” the web hosting company said in a statement, adding that the issue is also affecting monitoring and incident response tools which is delaying updates.

Amazon Web Services added that not all regions of the world had experienced problems with the majority of the disruption affecting customers on the US east coast.

Today’s incident marks the third major outage to hit Amazon this year. In June users experienced outages on Amazon platforms including Alexa and Prime Video with the incident also affecting companies such as Shopify, PayPal and the news group CNN.

A month later the web hosting giant experienced disruption of its online stores service, which lasted for nearly two hours and affected close to 40,000 users.

The latest problems come as Amazon customers ramp up online shopping ahead of Christmas. Amid the outage Amazon was reportedly unable to communicate with its drivers, disrupting deliveries.

Other services including Amazon’s Ring security cameras, mobile banking app Chime and robot vacuum cleaner maker iRobot were also facing difficulties, according to their social media pages and Twitter.

