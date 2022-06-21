Hundreds of websites down over Cloudflare issues

It’s not just the trains that were out of action today, but also the internet.

Hundreds of websites had “wide-spread” outages this morning after web infrastructure service Cloudflare experienced issues.

US company said that these issues impacted FTX, Discord, Omegle, DoorDash, Crunchyroll, NordVPN and Feedly.

Cloudfare said in a tweet: “Today, June 21, 2022, Cloudflare suffered an outage that affected traffic in 19 of our data centers. This was caused by a change that was part of a long-running project to increase resilience in our busiest locations.”

While this was resolved within after an hour by Cloudflare, Coinbase, Shopify, and League of Legends were all down temporarily, according to web monitoring tool DownDetector.

The National Rail Enquiries site was also down, which may be blamed largely by the surge of traffic caused by the travel chaos.