Netflix users were less than chilled this afternoon as outages left them unable to watch their favourite films and TV shows.

More than a thousand users across the US and Europe reported difficulties loading videos, according to tracking site Down Detector.

Scores of disgruntled film fans also took to Twitter to complain about the outages, including some in Asia.

While most users said they were able to log in to the platform, when attempting to stream content they were met with a message reading: "Cannot play title. Please try again later."



Netflix apologised for the disruption, saying it was working hard to fix the issue as soon as possible.

The outage marked a rare blow for the Silicon Valley tech giant, which has been relatively unaffected by technical issues.

It comes a week after Disney Plus's eagerly-anticipated launch was marred by scores of technical problems, with newly-registered users unable to watch shows or even log in.

This was followed by an embarrassing revelation that thousands of Disney customers were locked out of their accounts after they were taken over by hackers. Many of the accounts were then put up for sale on the dark web, according to an investigation by Zdnet.

A message posted later to the Netflix's help centre stated it was “not currently experiencing an interruption to our streaming service”.

