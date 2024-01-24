Amazon is shutting down its UK insurance store after just a year

The US tech giant is closing its insurance store in the UK after an internal review, just over a year after it launched the service.

Amazon Insurance Store was put in place for its UK customers as a simple and convenient way for them to shop for home insurance. The store started rolling out to select customers in October 2022 and available to all UK customers at the end of 2022.

Its participants were the Co-op, LV=, Policy Expert and Urban Jungle.

However, Amazon is closing this store down in the UK according to Insurance Post citing Amazon Insurance Store head Vassil Gedov.

He said: “Over the last year, we have been evaluating various businesses and programmes, and as a part of that we’ve made the difficult decision to discontinue the Amazon Insurance Store.”

“Customers who have purchased policies will not see any changes to their coverage, claims in process at this time, or future claims they may make during their policy term. We will provide guidance to customers on any actions they need to take as a result of this change,” Gedov added.