Amazon bans 1m fake coronavirus products

Amazon has had to remove more than 1m products from its marketplace that claimed to protect from or cure the coronavirus.

The retailer said it had also removed “tens of thousands” of overpriced health products, according to Reuters.

It comes after the World Health Organisation expressed concern about companies trying to profit off the outbreak with misleading listings on Amazon.

Read more: Union slams Amazon over ‘hellish’ warehouse conditions

The coronavirus, officially known as Covid-19, has killed more than 2,800 people worldwide and today took the life of its first British citizen.

WHO said the fake claims of online outlets were causing hysteria and urged tech giants such as Amazon to prevent the spread of misinformation.

Searching coronavirus on Amazon brings up masks, gloves, disinfectants and even books and hazmat suits as sellers try to cash in on the health crisis.

There had also been results for vitamin C boosters, which misleadingly attempt to pose as a form of cure.

Amazon did not provide a list of products it has removed but there are still a number of active and over-priced items that can be bought.

Read more: Former Amazon executive admits turning off Alexa for ‘private moments’

“There is no place for price gouging on Amazon,” a spokeswoman told Reuters, referencing the hiking of prices to unreasonable levels in response to increased demand.

She said the company policy is to take down products that “hurt customer trust”, including when pricing “is significantly higher than recent prices offered on or off Amazon”.