UK suffers first coronavirus death as Diamond Princess passenger dies

The coronavirus has claimed its first British victim after a man quarantined on the Diamond Princess cruise ship has died, according to the Japanese ministry of health.

While dozens of Britons were evacuated from the ship off the coast of Japan last week, four had to remain due to testing positive for Covid-19.

It means that five of the 705 that tested positive on the coronavirus-stricken ship have died.

The Japanese government has come in for criticism for its handling of the outbreak on the ship, with doctors suggesting it acted as an incubator.

The identity of the man has not been confirmed, although it is not David or Sally Abel, from Northamptonshire, who are being treated at a hospital in Japan.

It comes after the UK saw four new cases in under 24 hours. Earlier today Wales confirmed its first coronavirus patient, while England had two more. Northern Ireland has also had its first case.

The case in Wales and Northern Ireland were people who had flown back from Italy, while those England had recently returned from Iran.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to chair an emergency Cobra meeting on Monday as the number of coronavirus cases in the UK rose to 19.

A No 10 spokesman said: “The Prime Minister is keen to chair Cobra on Monday to ensure that everything that can be done is being done.”

Johnson spent four hours on Thursday night Kettering hospital to discuss plans on dealing with an outbreak.

It comes as the virus continues to spread around the globe, with the World Health Organisation saying it was the second day the number of new cases was greater outside of China than within.

The global total number of cases was in excess of 83,900 and the death toll had surpassed 2,800.