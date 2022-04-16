Almost two thirds of Brits want Boris to go if hit with more party fines

Boris Johnson has faced fines to quit after being fined for breaking lockdown rules. (Photo by Tim Hammond / No 10 Downing Street, Flickr).

Just under two thirds of Brits believe Boris Johnson should quit if he receives further fines for lockdown-breaking parties, a poll has found.

According to a YouGov poll for The Times, 63 per cent of the public think the Prime Minister should resign if he is fined again for attending Downing Street parties.

The Prime Minister and his Chancellor Rishi Sunak were both forced to pay £50 penalties last week. The politicians were deemed to have broken the very laws they created by the Metropolitan police.

Johnson’s fine followed a birthday party held for the Prime Minister in the cabinet room on 19 June 2020. This event also led to fines for Sunak and the Prime Minister’s wife Carrie Johnson.

The Met is presently still investigating some 11 events, with Johnson believed to be connected to at least five of them, some thought to be more serious than the birthday gathering.

More than one third (36 per cent) of Conservative voters in the 2019 election would support Johnson quitting in the event of more fines, The Times’ poll revealed. This was versus 49 per cent of Conservatives who believe Johnson should stay no matter how many fines he is forced to pay.