Allowing athletes from Russia back into sport ‘works’ despite Ukraine war, says Olympic chief Bach

The president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach today doubled down on plans for Russian and Belarusian athletes to be allowed back into competitions, adding that his plans “work” despite the war in Ukraine. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

The president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach today doubled down on plans for Russian and Belarusian athletes to be allowed back into competitions, adding that his plans “work” despite the war in Ukraine.

The German spoke at the IOC’s executive meeting.

There was, however, no decision on whether Russians and Belarusians would be allowed to compete in the Paris 2024 Olympics or the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan.

Read more Fifa, Uefa and IOC heed calls to ban Russia from international sport

Bach: Russia’s return works

“Participation of athletes with Russian and Belarusian passports in international competitions works,” Bach said.

“We see this almost every day in a number of sports, most prominently in tennis but also in cycling, in some table tennis competitions.”

“We see it in ice hockey, handball, we see it in football and in other leagues in the United States but also in Europe and we also see it in other continents.

“In none of these competition security incidents have been happening.”

Under Bach and the IOC’s plans, Russians and Belarusians would compete under a neutral banner, much like the Russians did when they were banned under doping rules – which Lord Coe of World Athletics lifted after seven years last week.

Individuals will be allowed to compete naturally while teams will not but individuals who support the war or support people who themselves support the war cannot compete.

The IOC said in their meeting that no sports should be organised in Russia and Belarus going forward while Russia’s illegal invasion – part of which was launched by EU member Belarus – continues in Ukraine.

Furthermore, no flag, anthems or symbols – such as the ‘Z’ associated with the Russian invasion – are to be displayed while no government or state official is to be accredited.

On the decision to allow Russians and Belarusians to participate in the Olympics in 2024 and 2026, a statement read: “The IOC EB confirmed that these recommendations do not concern the participation of athletes and their support personnel with a Russian or Belarusian passport at the Olympic Games in Paris 2024 or the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

“The IOC will take this decision at the appropriate time, at its full discretion, and without being bound by the results of previous Olympic qualification competitions.”