Allbright co-founders hand over the reins at all-female members club

After five years leading all-female private members club Allbright, co-founders Debbie Wosskow and Anna Jones have decided to hand over the reins.

City entrepreneur Wosskow and Jones, the former UK boss of Hearst Magazines, will move to non-executive director roles on the club’s board.

Allbright, which has a networking club in London’s Mayfair, said that its chief operating officer Viviane Paxinos will become the club’s new chief executive.

The co-founders of the leading career network for women said they were “thrilled to hand over the reins to such exceptional female leaders,” with women taking up all senior leadership positions. Co-op head Allan Leighton would remain as chair.

Viviane Paxinos, who has previously worked at the BBC and UNIDays, said she was looking forward to “partnering with other founders and brands whose mission we support as we expand our reach”.

Earlier this month Wosskow and Jones wrote to the new Prime Minister calling for more support for UK entrepreneurs.