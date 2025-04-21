All Italian football postponed following death of Pope Francis

All Italian football, from Serie A to amateur level, has been postponed following the death of Pope Francis on Monday

Italian football chiefs have postponed all games due to be played today, including four in Serie A, following the death of Pope Francis.

The fixtures affected include key games in the race for Champions League qualification involving Juventus, who were due to face Parma, and Lazio, who were to meet Genoa.

Pope Francis died aged 88 on Monday morning, less than 24 hours after appearing in St Peter’s Square on Easter Sunday to bless thousands of worshippers.

“The FIGC [Italian FA] mourns the passing of Pope Francis,” the organisation said. “All competitions scheduled for today are suspended, from Serie A to amateurs.”

The Pope – Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio, from Argentina – took up the post in 2013 and was hospitalised earlier this year with pneumonia.

Serie A clubs joined in the mourning, with Juventus saying on social media they shared “in the condolences of the Pontiff’s passing”.

Juve’s scheduled opponents Parma said: “Today we remember him with deep gratitude and immense respect.”

Juventus currently sit one point off the top four in Serie A – and Champions League qualification – with six games remaining. Lazio are three points further behind.

Read more Serie A looks to pip LaLiga to playing matches in the US

The other games postponed were due to see Torino host Udinese in a lunchtime kick-off and Fiorentina travel to Cagliari.

La FIGC piange la scomparsa di Papa Francesco.



Sospese tutte le competizioni in programma nella giornata di oggi, dalla Serie A ai Dilettanti.https://t.co/FhEPLOibdw — FIGC (@FIGC) April 21, 2025

Two of the biggest tributes to Pope Francis came from Roma and Lazio, the two football clubs from the Italian capital and in closest proximity to the Vatican City.

“It was with deep emotion that I learned of the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis,” Lazio president Claudio Lotito wrote in a lengthy statement.

“In these years, the Holy Father has been able to convey to believers and non-believers a universal message of solidarity, inclusion and mercy, always placing the most fragile and the last at the center.

“I have had the honor and privilege of personally meeting Pope Francis on several occasions: in those moments of dialogue, I was able to appreciate his extraordinary humanity, sensitivity and authentic closeness to the world of sport and the values ​​it expresses.”

Roma said in a statement: “His faith, humility, courage and dedication touched the hearts of millions, making him a moral compass of our time and beyond. His legacy of peace and solidarity will remain an enduring example.

“Our thoughts go out to all those who continue to be inspired by his unwavering values of communication and brotherhood.”