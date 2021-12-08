All Hale: why this Tottenham area is a new residential superstar

Tottenham Hale in North London’s borough of Haringey is part of one of the largest “opportunity areas” in the capital, receiving £1bn worth of new development and a £30m upgrade to Tottenham Hale station.

“This is a really exciting time for Tottenham Hale,” says Tom Goodall, head of residential at property developer and investor Argent Related. “The additional funding is galvanising this creative North London enclave, which is viewed by many as one of London’s property hotspots over the next five years.”

What are some of the main selling points for the area? Goodall says: “Tottenham Hale is known for its independent spirit, hidden gems and trendy, up-and-coming vibe, and is home to a number of well-known craft breweries, independent gastropubs and start-ups.”

The new Spurs stadium near Tottenham Hale

But what Argent Related is most proud of is its new 3.5-acre residential-led development called Heart of Hale, which will include more than 1,000 homes, as well as restaurants, shops, cafés, a cinema, offices and coworking space. The first building to be unveiled was 2 Ashley Road earlier this year, which contains 54 one- and two-bedroom apartments costing from £442,000, as well as a roof garden called the Deck, affording expansive views of Alexandra Palace and the city skyline. Homes will be ready to move into in spring 2022.

What will they be like? Goodall says: “2 Ashley Road is designed by architects Pollard Thomas Edwards, which specialises in creating vibrant neighbourhoods. There has been no compromising on quality inside the collection of one and two-bedroom apartments – with oversized windows and balconies to maximise daylight, luxurious interiors, fitted wardrobes and full integrated, contemporary kitchens.”

Argent Related brings together Argent – best known for the regeneration of London’s King’s Cross – with the US’s largest private real-estate company, Related, which created Hudson’s Yard in New York. The fact that their next project is Heart of Hale will certainly put Tottenham Hale on the map, building on the momentum it had pre-pandemic when the cutting-edge football Tottenham Hotspur stadium opened in 2019 at a cost of US$1 billion.

Tottenham Hale’s Beavertown Brewery

Goodall says: “People are waking up to opportunities in Tottenham Hale and realising it’s quite unique in offering Zone 1 levels of connectivity at Zone 3 prices. First-time buyers now have an unmissable opportunity to get in at the right moment, making using of the Government’s Help to Buy scheme to secure a home at Heart of Hale with a 5 per cent deposit.”

How do prices in Tottenham Hale compare with other parts of the capital? Goodall says: “Tottenham Hale is a great choice for first-time homeowners and people wanting to make a smart decision for the future. It is currently one of the most affordable location on the Victoria Line and research from JLL [a commercial real estate services company] has predicted that house prices will rise by 24 per cent over the next five years, compared with 17 per cent across greater London.”

What kinds of clientele are moving into Heart of Hale? Goodall says: “Heart of Hale is attracting discerning young professionals who have rented in nearby Hackney, Islington and Stoke Newington, and investors looking for properties that will generate strong rental demand and capital growth.”

Area highlights

• Walthamstow Wetlands has cycle paths, walking routes and a café, while the River Lea offers activities such as kayaking and paddleboarding. wildlondon.org.uk

• The Victoria Line takes people to Oxford Street in 16 minutes (six stops) and King’s Cross in 11 minutes (four stops). There is also a connection to Stansted airport. tfl.gov.uk

• Beavertown Brewery produces craft beer sold in eye-catching cans. Its Corner Pin pub reopened in September in partnership with local football team Tottenham Hotspur. beavertownbrewery.co.uk

• The Tottenham Hotspur football stadium opened in 2019 and is the world’s first dividing, retractable football pitch featuring a synthetic turf field underneath for NFL London Games, concerts and other events. tottenhamhotspur.com/the-stadium

• East Hale Allotments provide locals the chance to cultivate their own path of land to grow fruit and vegetables in a community setting. haringey.gov.uk