Aldgate in Winter Festival

Aldgate in Winter Festival is back for it’s 9th edition, join us for festive fun on Thursday 4th and Friday 5th December in Aldgate Square!

Aldgate Connect BID is delighted to present the 9th edition of the Aldgate in Winter Festival. This community celebration will return with a bigger programme than ever!

Bringing a whole additional day of activities, join us on Thursday 4th December in Aldgate Square for Mulled Wine/Hot Chocolate & pastry giveaways from 12:00-2:30pm, a programme of live performances on The Aldgate Stage from 12:00-2:30pm and 3:30-7:00pm, as well as the Aldgate Christmas Tree Switch-On at 5:00pm.

Friday 5th December remains the main event day for the festival running from 3:30-8:00pm in Aldgate Square, bringing together live performances on The Aldgate Stage, creative workshops, the iconic Lantern Parade through the streets of Aldgate from 5:00pm, a warming free community feast from 6:00pm (kindly sponsored by Howden Group), and more.

This year’s festival features creative workshops on Tuesday 2nd December and introduces exciting new additions, including a three-week Lantern Trail running until 17th December, a launch event in Petticoat Lane on 27th November, charming photo spots, and more.

Whether you’re a performer, volunteer, or simply a festival-goer, there are plenty opportunities to get involved. So join us and help light up Aldgate this winter with lanterns, music, and community spirit.

What’s On

Aldgate in Winter Festival returns with a refreshed programme of festive highlights, creative activities and vibrant celebrations for you all to enjoy.

5th December – Aldgate Square

Main event day – Lantern Parade, Aldgate Stage, Community Fest & More