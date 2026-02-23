Airspan Networks Launches MobileAccess Digital DAS Platform Across Europe, Including the UK

Airspan Networks Holdings LLC (“Airspan”), a leading global provider of wireless network solutions, today announced the launch of its MobileAccess Digital DAS platform across Europe and the United Kingdom, advancing the company’s international growth strategy.

Widely deployed in the US, the MobileAccess portfolio is approved by major mobile network operators (MNOs) and used by leading third-party operators (3POs) and Fortune 1000 enterprises across healthcare, transportation, sports, automotive, and industrial environments where uptime and performance are mission critical.

The launch of MobileAccess in Europe and the United Kingdom offer customers in these markets greater choice for in-building wireless deployments. Designed to support a wide range of carrier, enterprise, and venue use cases, some of the distinct benefits include:

Extremely compact form-factor – ideal for space-constrained environments with 2400MHz bandwidth

– ideal for space-constrained environments with 2400MHz bandwidth Wi-Fi AP like multi-band low power remotes – enabling future-ready, all-optical deployments

– enabling future-ready, all-optical deployments Industry-leading mid-power remotes – supporting cost-optimized hybrid fiber-coax deployments

– supporting cost-optimized hybrid fiber-coax deployments Private Network Enabled – unified infrastructure supporting both multi-operator public coverage and private 5G networks

– unified infrastructure supporting both multi-operator public coverage and private 5G networks O-RAN interface – enabling high-performance private 5G with Airspan’s Open RAN baseband running on Airspan MobileEdge

Several European countries, including the United Kingdom, allow enterprises to license spectrum in the 3.7 – 4.2 GHz range for private 5G networks. Airspan’s MobileAccess portfolio operates in private 5G spectrum and is pre-integrated with Airspan’s AOS 5G baseband software via open O-RAN interfaces – creating the industry’s first DAS with a fully integrated private network solution for seamless private 5G activation inside enterprise facilities.

“Advanced and mission-critical connectivity in high-traffic and marquee venues across Europe can now be delivered using our MobileAccess Digital DAS platform,” said Amit Jain, SVP & GM of In-Building Networks at Airspan. “MobileAccess is built to scale efficiently and reliably, while improving overall network economics for carriers, venues, and enterprises. Having demonstrated these benefits across thousands of US deployments, we’re excited to support our customers and partners in Europe with a future-ready digital platform that unifies public and private wireless connectivity.”

“We’ve deployed MobileAccess Digital DAS across the US in environments where low latency, high capacity, and device interconnectivity are essential,” said Nick Vettraino, Vice President of Operations at KLA Laboratories. “Digital DAS has delivered measurable improvements in performance and reliability while lowering total cost of ownership across our deployments. As Airspan introduces Digital DAS into the UK and European markets, we’re excited to extend this proven approach to our customers across the region.”

Deployments are supported by Airspan’s Wireless Center of Excellence in Slough, UK, backed by the company’s global RF design, systems engineering, and technical support organizations.

For more information about Airspan’s wireless solutions, visit us at https://airspan.com/. Airspan will also be at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, March 2–5, showcasing its latest Digital DAS, 5G, ATG, and ORAN products and solutions.

About Airspan

Headquartered in Plano, Texas, Airspan Networks Holdings LLC is an innovative US-based provider of wireless network solutions with a global presence, focused on delivering carrier-grade 5G and advanced wireless connectivity. Airspan’s portfolio spans three core solution areas – in-building, outdoor, and air-to-ground – and includes market-leading products for DAS, Open RAN, and small cells across both public and private network settings. Airspan supports mobile network operators, neutral-host providers, enterprises, public-sector organizations, and other technology providers in building reliable, scalable wireless networks that enhance coverage and capacity while enabling fast, efficient deployment.

Visit our website at https://airspan.com/

