Airbus UK workers to strike over pay amid $600m lawsuit

Airbus revoked two orders of Qatar Airways, not showing signs of wanting to reach a peaceful resolution to their ongoing feud. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Airbus can’t seem to catch a break these days as, amid a $600m lawsuit with Qatar Airways, workers at the company’s Wales and Gloucestershire factories voted today in favour of a strike.

Around 3,000 airbus employees part of the union Unite have decided to stage the walkout, after the company refused to improve salaries, which were freezed in 2020 because of Covid. Strikes at Broughton and Filton, where wings are designed, manufactured and tested, could begin as early as March.

“This vote makes it abundantly clear that our members are totally dissatisfied with Airbus’ unacceptably low pay offer,” said Unite’s general secretary Sharon Graham. “Airbus needs to acknowledge that and table a sensible offer, one that amply reflects rising living costs, before this dispute escalates further.

The union said that strikes could be avoided if Airbus was to return to the negotiating table.

“Now Airbus needs to step up and ensure they have a fair pay increase to help mitigate rocketing inflation and the rising cost of living,” added Unite’s officer for aerospace Rhys McCarthy. “There is still time to avoid strike action but Airbus needs to table an offer our members can accept.”

The news comes amid a turbulent time for the aircraft maker. In December, Qatar Airways decided to take Airbus to court in the UK for $600m after it was forced to ground its A350 fleet over surface damages.

Since then, both companies have retaliated against each other, with Airbus cancelling the airline’s additional orders just last week, City A.M. reported.