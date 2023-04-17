UK aviation industry will be grounded unless sustainability ‘gets more government support’

According to Sustainable Aviation, a coalition of aviation groups, the UK risks losing an industry which is estimated to support 60,000 jobs and be worth £10bn in GVA benefits by 2050

The UK aviation industry warned that economic opportunities created by sustainable aviation technology are at risk without targeted support.

Sustainable Aviation, a coalition of aviation groups, claimed the UK risked losing an industry which is estimated to support 60,000 jobs and be worth £10bn in gross value added (GVA) benefits by 2050.

The group today published its updated Net Zero Carbon Road-Map, which reaffirms the role of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) and zero carbon emission technologies in reaching net zero by 2050.

Its members are calling for an industry funded price support mechanism, to help secure private investment in UK sustainable aviation fuel plants. They are also requesting increased investment in zero carbon emission technology.

The UK is currently a global leader in the sustainable aviation technology. Recent achievements include the production of SAF on the Humber and its use in the world’s first 100 per cent sustainable aviation fuel flight.

Shai Weiss, CEO of Virgin Atlantic, said: “This road-map highlights the critical role that sustainable aviation fuel will need to play in decarbonising UK aviation.”

“With the right level of Government support and partnership across industry we can make this vision a reality, securing a more sustainable future for the UK’s world leading aviation sector.”

Julie Kitcher, executive vice president of communications and corporate affairs at Airbus said that the sector is making great strides in “scaling up SAF solutions” and highlighted recent developments in hydrogen power.

“Investment in these strategic innovations is critical if we are to continue our fast-paced research and development.

She added: “Only if government and industry work together will we succeed in revolutionising our sector.”