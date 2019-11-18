Airbnb secures deal to provide Olympic accommodation

Holiday home rental company Airbnb has agreed a deal to become an Olympic partner, in a bid to reduce the cost of the games.

Airbnb hosts will provide accommodation for athletes and Olympic officials as well as visiting fans at the Tokyo games next year, followed by Beijing, Paris, Milan and Los Angeles.

The partnership, which will cover five Olympics and Paralympics over the next nine years, is designed to prevent the need to construct new accommodation in host cities and will also provide revenue for the community.

The deal comes after the Olympics faced criticism at the last summer games in Rio de Janeiro due to the cost of the event while Brazil was in recession.

IOC President Thomas Bach said: “This innovative partnership underpins our strategy to ensure that the efficient staging of the Olympic Games is sustainable and leaves a legacy for the host community.

“With Airbnb’s support, we will also develop new opportunities for athletes around the world to develop their own direct revenue streams through the promotion of physical activity and the Olympic values.”

Olympic athletes will also be encouraged to offer “experiences” for visitors to book through the Airbnb app, such as a training session or a tour of the host city.

Airbnb co-founder, Joe Gebbia said: “Airbnb and the IOC have a strong track record in creating and accommodating the world’s greatest events.

“Our Olympic partnership will ensure that the Games are the most inclusive, accessible and sustainable yet, and leave a lasting positive legacy for athletes and host communities.”

