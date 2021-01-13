Airbnb cancels all Washington bookings during Biden inauguration

Airbnb is cancelling all reservations in the Washington DC area during the week of Joe Biden’s inauguration amid concerns about further violence.

The holiday rental site said all existing reservations will be cancelled, including those made on its Hotel Tonight subsidiary, and any new bookings will be blocked.

Airbnb said guests and hosts will be fully refunded for any cancellations.

The decision comes after local, state and federal officials urged Americans not to travel to the capital for the inauguration on 20 January.

Airbnb also cited reports that armed militia and known hate groups were planning to disrupt the ceremony, which will see Democrat Biden sworn in as the 46th US president.

The National Guard has been authorised to send 15,000 troops to Washington to oversee security for the inauguration.

Pictures today emerged of hundreds of soldiers sleeping on the floor of the Capitol — reportedly the first time troops have been stationed there since the civil war.

The unrest comes a week after a mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol, leading to the death of five people.

Trump has been widely criticised for inciting the violence, has been banned from numerous social media sites and is now facing his second impeachment proceedings.

Airbnb said it had identified a number of people either associated with known hate groups or involved in the riots at the Capitol and had banned them from its platform.