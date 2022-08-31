Google blocks Trump’s Truth Social from app store amid content concerns

. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Donald Trump’s new social media app has been blocked by Google Play in another blow to the former President’s quest for “free speech”.

It is understood that Google will not allow Truth Social on its app store, which is used by Android phones, until it offers “effective” moderation for user content and prohibits content such as physical threats.

Trump launched the social network on the Apple App store in February with the mission to move away from Silicon Valley and “create a rival to the liberal media consortium”. Trump has been banned from both Twitter and Facebook since the start of 2021.

A Google spokesperson told the BBC that it had notified Truth Social of several violations of standard policies and had offered to provide advice for how to fix them.

The app itself has been plagued with a number of technical glitches, including outages.

Truth Social were not immediately available for comment.