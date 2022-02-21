Trump’s new social media platform tops Apple app store downloads

Former President Donald Trump has continued speaking at rallies since stepping down from Office and is expected to run for President again (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Donald Trump’s newly launched app, Truth Social, is proving to be a hit with users and could mark the former president’s return to social media.

Truth Social topped free downloads on the Apple app store this morning shortly after the new social media venture launched. Multiple prospective users said they were put on a waitlist after receiving a message which said “due to massive demand, we have placed you on our waitlist.”

The app is already available to users who were invited to use it during a test phase with Trump’s son Donald Trump Junior last week posting a screenshot of his father’s first message on Truth Social, which read: “Get Ready! Your favorite President will see you soon!”

The new app could allow Trump to make a vocal return to social media after he was banned from mainstream social networking sites including Twitter, Facebook and YouTube following accusations that he had posted messages to incite violence ahead of the Capitol riots in January 2021.

Led by former Republican Representative Devin Nunes, Trump Media & Technology Group, the company behind Truth Social, joins a growing throng of technology companies that are positioning themselves against big tech companies and mainstream social networking sites as champions of free speech.

Test users for the app have revealed that people share “truths” on the app in a similar style to the way tweets are shared on Twitter. The app also allows people to send direct messages to other users and is reportedly plotting a verified user policy.

Read more: Trump’s social media app incoming as users start testing ‘Truth Social’