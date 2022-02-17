Trump’s social media app incoming as users start testing ‘Truth Social’

(Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Former President Donald Trump’s new social media app is incoming as 500 beta testers begin testing an early version of “Truth Social”.

Two sources told Reuters that they were invited to test the app this week, with chief exec Devin Nunes claiming that it will launch by the end of March.

Truth Social allows users to post and share a “truth” the same way as you may post a tweet. According to test users, there are also no ads.

Liz Willis, a correspondent and vice president of operations at Right Side Broadcasting Network, told Reuters she was able to download the app on her iPhone through the beta testing site TestFlight, the Apple-owned product that developers use prior to launching their apps in the App Store.

By late Wednesday, Trump’s account on Truth Social had 317 followers, according to a screenshot viewed by Reuters. Trump had 88 million followers before Twitter banned him.

According to a screenshot, the app says that “A new direct messaging experience will be available soon. Please stay tuned.”

The testing of Truth Social comes a year after Trump was banned from Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, and the new app aims to create “engaging and censorship-free experience”