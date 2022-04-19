Trump’s Truth Social crashes once again as former President’s app struggles to gain momentum

(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Donald Trump’s social media app Truth Social continues to disappoint fans who hoped it would “create a rival to the liberal media consortium and fight back against the “Big Tech” companies of Silicon Valley.”

The platform was down for hours yesterday and comes alongside a series of outages since it launched earlier this year.

According to DownDetector, problems started at 7:00am EST to around 3:30pm.

Whilst the reasons behind the errors are unknown, the social media has been unable to take off in the way the former US President would have liked.

Although there an initial interest when the app first launched, analysts Sensor Tower estimated that the app has seen users fall by almost 810,000 users since Truth Social launched on 21 February.

There were around 870,000 installs in its first week, and as little as 60,000 since.

“This is down 93 per cent from its launch week, when it saw 872,000 installs during the week of Feb. 21,” said Stephanie Chan, a mobile insights strategist, told The Wrap. “We estimate that Truth Social has so far reached approximately 1.2 million installs since its launch.”

An interesting backdrop for Trump, however, has been Elon Musk’s ongoing interest in Twitter: a site Trump has been banned from since January 2021.

Launching a takeover bid last week, it is understood that the eccentric Space X and Tesla chief Musk wants to create a platform for free speech.