Letters: Donald Trump’s truth or dare

Donald Trump has created his own social media platform, but it seems to resemble Twitter more than just a tad. (Photo by Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images)

[Re: Trump’s new social media platform tops Apple app store, Feb 21]

Donald Trump’s “Truth Social” app has launched and has trajected itself to the top of the app store through the power of curiosity.

This momentary blip of interest will likely be followed by challenges. The app is a thinly-veiled replica of Twitter rather than a new style of social media. It will likely be installed only by individuals promoting one-dimensional viewpoints that are banned – or largely censored – on other platforms. Echo chamber platforms like this already exist but are by no means adopted by the masses. To gain true growth in the social media world, you must deliver universally interesting content and promote it. User retention, engagement and growth can then occur at scale. If the content isn’t there in a format that’s new, interest will waver, and critical mass will never be achieved.

As much as Donald Trump would like to think this platform can run outside the law, any social network will be held accountable if promoting content deemed illegal, or inciting hatred/violence.

As this platform unfolds it may start to gain the attention of governments and police forces – leading to censorship or an outright ban. Over 70 percent of users also download from the App Store, according to data from ConsultMyApp. The site has strict regulation policies so it is possible the store will eventually remove the only easy way of distributing the app.

Mike Rhodes