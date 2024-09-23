AFC Wimbledon forced to call off cup tie after huge holes appear in pitch

AFC Wimbledon have called off their Carabao Cup tie with Newcastle tomorrow after flooding caused holes in their pitch

AFC Wimbledon and Newcastle United’s Carabao Cup tie on Tuesday has been called off after “extensive overnight flooding” appeared to cause sinkholes in the pitch at the Cherry Red Records Stadium.

The Dons’ stadium in south London is now closed as a result, with a rescheduled date for the third-round match yet to be confirmed.

A statement on Wimbledon’s official website read: “We regret to inform supporters that due to extensive overnight flooding of the River Wandle and surrounding areas, including at our Cherry Red Records Stadium, Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup third-round fixture against Newcastle United has been postponed.

“More information will follow in due course regarding fixture rearrangement. The stadium is closed until further notice.”

Video footage shows the Wimbledon pitch resembling a golf course, with large areas of sand, sections where the turf appears to have collapsed, and flooding on the concourse.

A video shared on social media appears to show AFC Wimbledon's pitch damaged by the weather overnight.



It follows sustained and heavy overnight rainfall across the capital. The fourth round of the Carabao Cup is due to take place the week commencing October 28.

Wimbledon reached the third round with a stunning penalty shoot-out victory over Premier League side Ipswich Town.

Newcastle also secured their spot with a dramatic finale on spot-kicks, beating Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

