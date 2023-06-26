Aehra Sedan revealed: Italian super saloon targets 500-mile EV range

Italian ‘ultra-premium’ EV startup Aehra has pulled the wraps off its second new car, due by 2026. The Aehra Sedan follows the radical SUV revealed last year.

Milan-based Aehra chose its local Monza Motor Show to unveil the Sedan, which shares around 70 percent of its components with the SUV. Along with sleek, very aerodynamic styling, both vehicles feature upwards-opening ‘elytra wing doors’ – similar to the Falcon Wing rear doors on a Tesla Model X.

The Sedanwill feature the same electric drivetrain as the SUV, too. That means a 120kWh battery from Austrian company Miba, three motors and a power output somewhere between 750hp and 815hp. Not to mention genuine supercar performance.

A little bit of Lambo

Speaking of supercars, the Sedan’s coupe-like lines are the work of Filippo Perini, the former design boss at Lamborghini, whose credits include the Aventador, Huracan and Urus. “Adhering to Aehra’s doctrine that form must always follow function, the Sedan is the antithesis to baroque design culture,” says Perini. “It is devoid of unnecessary adornments, yet alive with emotion.”

The car’s body is made from recycled composite materials, including forged carbon fibre, with an elegant, flowing profile inspired by aircraft. It uses cameras instead of door mirrors and ‘active aerodynamic and cooling elements’ within a gaping front grille.

We haven’t seen inside the Sedan yet, but expect a similar layout to the SUV, with very few physical controls and a huge, full-width screen that rises out of the dashboard to provide a private cinema experience (although only when the car is parked).

Taking on the Taycan

A 925-volt architecture allows the Sedan to charge at up to 350kW – in line with the fastest public EV chargers installed in the UK. A target range of 800km (497 miles) is more than the 453 miles offered by the Mercedes-Benz EQS, currently the longest-range electric car on sale.

Rivals for the Sedan will include the higher-output versions of the Porsche Taycan, the Tesla Model S and more conventional super saloons such as the BMW M5. Aehra hopes to ramp up Sedan production to 25,000 cars a year, alongside a similar number of sales for the SUV.

There’s no word on prices yet, but a starting figure of around £140,000 looks likely. Watch this space.

Tim Pitt writes for Motoring Research