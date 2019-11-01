Two-thirds of female MPs say that slow progress tackling violence against women in politics is impacting their willingness to stand for re-election, according to a survey released as concerns mount over the number of women stepping down at the next election.

The research, carried out for the Commons’ Women and Equalities Committee (WEC), surveyed 147 MPs and found stark differences between female and male MPs’ willingness to stand for re-election.

Two-thirds of female MPs (65 per cent) said that progress on tackling violence against women in politics – including online abuse – impacted their willingness to stand for re-election, compared to one in four (24 per cent) male MPs.

Women’s organisations have expressed concern over the number of female MPs citing abuse they receive as contributing to their decision to stand down at the upcoming election.

Prominent women including cabinet minister Nicky Morgan and former Conservative MP Heidi Allen, who defected to the Liberal Democrats via Change UK, have said abuse was a contributing factor in their decisions not to stand again.

Although the number of female MPs standing down compared male ones roughly proportionate with the gender makeup of the Commons, figures suggest that the women are retiring younger than the men, and having spent less time in Westminster.

Catherine Anderson, chief executive of the Jo Cox Foundation, told City A.M those at the organisation were “extremely saddened” to see “so many brilliant women – from all political parties – taking the decision to retire from public life”.

“We believe that behavioural change is needed to try and stop the abuse from happening in the first place,” said Andrerson. “That is something that will take much longer, but which – if achieved – will help to make our public life a more constructive and collaborative environment into which we will attract brilliant people.

“Because in the end we risk undermining the diverse, inclusive, vibrant democracy that will be to the benefit of us all. This is such an important issue that we all need to take some responsibility for the way we interact – and rediscover the ability to disagree agreeably,” she said.

“It is extremely worrying to see so many women leaving parliament at this election, citing either the abuse they have received or the pressure it has put on their family life,” said Fawcett Society head Sam Smethers.

“We have to confront the fact that our toxic politics is driving good women MPs away. In 2019 it is still a hostile environment for women,” she added.

The WEC survey was carried out as part of the committee’s inquiry into progress making the Commons more inclusive and representative for women after a panel of MPs, peers and officials authored a report calling for a more gender sensitive last year.

Maria Miller, head of the committee, said the survey showed “MPs are unclear about who currently is responsible for driving the change that is wanted”, but that they agreed that “most responsibility for fulfilling this role should lie with the speaker”.

John Bercow stood down as speaker of the Commons yesterday after a decade in the position. His successor is due to be elected on Monday.

