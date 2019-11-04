Former Labour MP John Woodcock today joined a growing list of MPs who are stepping down at the next election.
The independent MP said he was stepping down because his partner, The Spectator assistant editor Isabel Hardman, is expecting a baby.
Woodcock, the member for Barrow and Furness since 2010, was suspended by the Labour Party last year and subsequently had the whip removed after being accused of sexual harassment.
He denied the charges and resigned from the party in July 2018. He said the investigation into him was politically motivated.
He joins a list of MPs that will not contest their seats again which includes former home secretary Amber Rudd, erstwhile deputy prime minister Sir David Lidington and Culture secretary and former treasury select committee chair Nicky Morgan
Other prominent names stepping down include Conservative leadership candidate Rory Stewart who is fighting the next London mayoral election and Liberal Democrat MP Heidi Allen who left the Conservative Party over its Brexit stance.
Former chancellor and father of the house Kenneth Clarke – who has been MP for Rushcliffe since 1970 – and fellow grandee Sir Nicholas Soames are both stepping down after losing the Conservative whip after rebelling against Boris Johnson’s government on Brexit.
Vauxhall MP Kate Hoey is also leaving parliament after a controversial stint as Labour’s most prominent pro-Brexit parliamentarian.
Other familiar faces leaving the house at the next general election include speaker John Bercow, former defence secretary Michael Fallon, Jo Johnson – brother of the Prime Minister, former Liberal Democrat leader Sir Vince Cable and former education secretary Justine Greening.
Conservative MPs standing down at the next general election
- Nicky Morgan – Culture secretary and former Treasury committee chair
- Sir Alan Duncan – MP for Rutland and Melton and former Europe minister
- Rory Stewart – MP for Penrith and The Border and former secretary of state for international development
- John Bercow – MP for Buckingham and Commons speaker
- Mark Field – MP for Cities of London and Westminster
- Michael Fallon – MP for Sevenoaks and former defence secretary
- Nick Hurd – MP for Ruislip, Northwood and Pinner and Northern Ireland minister
- Jo Johnson – MP for Orpington and universities minister.
- Claire Perry – MP for Devizes
- Mark Prisk – MP for Hertford & Stortford
- Keith Simpson – MP for Broadland
- Glyn Davies – MP for Montgomeryshire
- Jeremy Lefroy – MP for Stafford
- Caroline Spelman – MP for Meriden and former environment secretary
- David Tredinnick – MP for Bosworth
- David Jones – MP for Clywd West and former Wales secretary
- Seema Kennedy – MP for Ribble South, minister, and former Downing Street PPS
- Richard Harrington – MP for Watford
- Sir Nicholas Soames – MP for Mid Sussex and former defence minister
- Alastair Burt – MP for North East Bedfordshire and former Foreign Office minister
- Richard Benyon – MP for Newbury
- Sir Patrick McLoughlin – MP for West Derbyshire
- Mims Davies – MP for Eastleigh and under secretary of state for employment at the Department for Work and Pensions
- Sir David Lidington – MP for Aylesbury & former deputy prime minister
- Bill Grant – MP for Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock
- Hugo Swire – MP for East Devon and former minister of state in the Northern Ireland Office and minister of state in the Foreign Office
- Peter Heaton-Jones – MP for North Devon
- Sarah Newton – MP for Truro and Falmouth
- Margot James – MP for Stourbridge and former Business minister
- Ross Thomson – MP for Aberdeen South
Labour MPs standing down
- Gloria De Piero – MP for Ashfield and shadow justice minister
- Ronnie Campbell – MP for Blyth Valley
- Kevin Barron – MP for Rother Valley
- Jim Fitzpatrick – MP for Poplar and Limehouse
- Kate Hoey – MP for Vauxhall
- Albert Owen – MP for Ynys Mon
- Teresa Pearce – MP for Erith and Thamesmead and ex-shadow housing minister
- John Mann – MP for Bassetlaw
- Geoffrey Robinson – MP for Coventry North West
- Stephen Pound – MP for Ealing North
- Stephen Twigg – MP for Liverpool West Derby
- Ian Lucas – MP for Wrexham
- Owen Smith – MP for Pontypridd and former leadership challenger
- Adrian Bailey – MP for West Bromwich West
- Ann Clwyd – MP for Cynon Valley and former secretary of state for international development and chair of the parliamentary Labour Party
- Helen Jones – MP for Warrington North
- Jim Cunningham – MP for Coventry South
- Paul Farelly – MP for Newcastle-under-Lyme
- Roberta Blackman-Woods – MP for City of Durham and shadow minister for housing and planning
Liberal Democrat MPs standing down at the next general election
- Sir Vince Cable – MP for Twickenham, former leader of the Lib Dems and former business secretary
- Heidi Allen – MP for South Cambridgeshire
- Norman Lamb – MP for North Norfolk
Independent MPs standing down
- Kenneth Clarke – MP for Rushcliffe, former chancellor, home secretary, health secretary, justice secretary, education secretary and the father of the house
- Oliver Letwin – MP for West Dorset and former chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster
- Guto Bebb – MP for Aberconwy and former defence minister
- Nick Boles – MP for Grantham
- Justine Greening – MP for Putney and former education secretary
- Dame Louise Ellman – MP for Liverpool Riverside and chair of the Transport Select Committee
- Amber Rudd – former home secretary and MP for Hastings and Rye
- Joan Ryan – MP for Enfield North
- Ann Coffey – MP for Stockport
- John Woodcock – MP for Barrow and Furness
