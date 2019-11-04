Former Labour MP John Woodcock today joined a growing list of MPs who are stepping down at the next election.

The independent MP said he was stepping down because his partner, The Spectator assistant editor Isabel Hardman, is expecting a baby.

Woodcock, the member for Barrow and Furness since 2010, was suspended by the Labour Party last year and subsequently had the whip removed after being accused of sexual harassment.

He denied the charges and resigned from the party in July 2018. He said the investigation into him was politically motivated.

Some sad news prompted by wonderful news – I’ve decided not to re-stand in the general election because @IsabelHardman and I are having a baby! 🤰🏻

Letter to my constituents: pic.twitter.com/kLI9zJy0Qz — John Woodcock (@JWoodcockMP) November 4, 2019

He joins a list of MPs that will not contest their seats again which includes former home secretary Amber Rudd, erstwhile deputy prime minister Sir David Lidington and Culture secretary and former treasury select committee chair Nicky Morgan

Other prominent names stepping down include Conservative leadership candidate Rory Stewart who is fighting the next London mayoral election and Liberal Democrat MP Heidi Allen who left the Conservative Party over its Brexit stance.

Former chancellor and father of the house Kenneth Clarke – who has been MP for Rushcliffe since 1970 – and fellow grandee Sir Nicholas Soames are both stepping down after losing the Conservative whip after rebelling against Boris Johnson’s government on Brexit.

Vauxhall MP Kate Hoey is also leaving parliament after a controversial stint as Labour’s most prominent pro-Brexit parliamentarian.

Other familiar faces leaving the house at the next general election include speaker John Bercow, former defence secretary Michael Fallon, Jo Johnson – brother of the Prime Minister, former Liberal Democrat leader Sir Vince Cable and former education secretary Justine Greening.

Conservative MPs standing down at the next general election

Nicky Morgan – Culture secretary and former Treasury committee chair

Sir Alan Duncan – MP for Rutland and Melton and former Europe minister

Rory Stewart – MP for Penrith and The Border and former secretary of state for international development

John Bercow – MP for Buckingham and Commons speaker

Mark Field – MP for Cities of London and Westminster

Michael Fallon – MP for Sevenoaks and former defence secretary

Nick Hurd – MP for Ruislip, Northwood and Pinner and Northern Ireland minister

Jo Johnson – MP for Orpington and universities minister.

Claire Perry – MP for Devizes

Mark Prisk – MP for Hertford & Stortford

Keith Simpson – MP for Broadland

Glyn Davies – MP for Montgomeryshire

Jeremy Lefroy – MP for Stafford

Caroline Spelman – MP for Meriden and former environment secretary

David Tredinnick – MP for Bosworth

David Jones – MP for Clywd West and former Wales secretary

Seema Kennedy – MP for Ribble South, minister, and former Downing Street PPS

Richard Harrington – MP for Watford

Sir Nicholas Soames – MP for Mid Sussex and former defence minister

Alastair Burt – MP for North East Bedfordshire and former Foreign Office minister

Richard Benyon – MP for Newbury

Sir Patrick McLoughlin – MP for West Derbyshire

Mims Davies – MP for Eastleigh and under secretary of state for employment at the Department for Work and Pensions

Sir David Lidington – MP for Aylesbury & former deputy prime minister

Bill Grant – MP for Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock

Hugo Swire – MP for East Devon and former minister of state in the Northern Ireland Office and minister of state in the Foreign Office

Peter Heaton-Jones – MP for North Devon

Sarah Newton – MP for Truro and Falmouth

Margot James – MP for Stourbridge and former Business minister

Ross Thomson – MP for Aberdeen South

Labour MPs standing down

Gloria De Piero – MP for Ashfield and shadow justice minister

Ronnie Campbell – MP for Blyth Valley

Kevin Barron – MP for Rother Valley

Jim Fitzpatrick – MP for Poplar and Limehouse

Kate Hoey – MP for Vauxhall

Albert Owen – MP for Ynys Mon

Teresa Pearce – MP for Erith and Thamesmead and ex-shadow housing minister

John Mann – MP for Bassetlaw

Geoffrey Robinson – MP for Coventry North West

Stephen Pound – MP for Ealing North

Stephen Twigg – MP for Liverpool West Derby

Ian Lucas – MP for Wrexham

Owen Smith – MP for Pontypridd and former leadership challenger

Adrian Bailey – MP for West Bromwich West

Ann Clwyd – MP for Cynon Valley and former secretary of state for international development and chair of the parliamentary Labour Party

Helen Jones – MP for Warrington North

Jim Cunningham – MP for Coventry South

Paul Farelly – MP for Newcastle-under-Lyme

Roberta Blackman-Woods – MP for City of Durham and shadow minister for housing and planning

Liberal Democrat MPs standing down at the next general election

Sir Vince Cable – MP for Twickenham, former leader of the Lib Dems and former business secretary

Heidi Allen – MP for South Cambridgeshire

Norman Lamb – MP for North Norfolk

Independent MPs standing down

Kenneth Clarke – MP for Rushcliffe, former chancellor, home secretary, health secretary, justice secretary, education secretary and the father of the house

Oliver Letwin – MP for West Dorset and former chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster

Guto Bebb – MP for Aberconwy and former defence minister

Nick Boles – MP for Grantham

Justine Greening – MP for Putney and former education secretary

Dame Louise Ellman – MP for Liverpool Riverside and chair of the Transport Select Committee

Amber Rudd – former home secretary and MP for Hastings and Rye

Joan Ryan – MP for Enfield North

Ann Coffey – MP for Stockport

John Woodcock – MP for Barrow and Furness

