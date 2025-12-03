Abu Dhabi Finance Week: Where global capital meets innovation

Abu Dhabi, UAE Photo by GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP via Getty Images

The Abu Dhabi Finance Week (ADFW) has been rapidly growing over the past few years, scaling to become one of the largest global financial events of the year.

With attendance growing by over 100 per cent, representation from over 125 countries and over 600 global institutions, it is on pace to be the biggest financial gathering on the corporate calendar.

Strategically positioned to encourage enterprise and investment, Abu Dhabi is the world’s fastest-growing financial free zone, with 32 per cent year-on-year growth in financial entities reaching 1,600. Billions of dollars in investment commitments are made at this event, where major themes align with capital flows.

Previous ADFWs have talked about digital assets with global fintech innovators and cross-border payments with large banking groups and central bank representatives. The rise of AI and the expansion of investment into emerging markets.

These large issues are discussed by corporate groups, funds, and institutions that want to innovate, solve problems, invest in these areas, and collaborate on projects. As a deal-making hub, sovereign wealth is a major factor as governments seek to promote large-scale infrastructure opportunities and transition their countries toward future-facing themes and outlooks to gain momentum.

Family office expansion in the region, with more capital flowing to such events, means

more capital is looking to invest in new projects and take part in emerging opportunities.

ADFW is the fastest-growing finance event across almost all metrics: attendance, institutional participation, and large-scale media reach. Over 2tn in assets is represented at this gathering, where more than 800 global speakers will share insights and key new information on trends, themes and developments across a range of global topics and opportunities.

Last year focused on AI-driven investment, digital asset frameworks, and energy transition finance; this was a strong theme in finance and technology.

The RESOLVE forum

With the RESOLVE forum expected to return at ADFW 2025, this provides a clear insight into the geopolitical risks and global fragmentation occurring daily. With a risky and volatile global environment comes opportunities and possibilities for collaboration and problem-solving, with significant economic returns.

Private equity and large family offices will have front row seats at speakers covering the US-China developments and how an accelerating serration in technology and trade will affect investment flows. Shifting trade alliances, where BRICS expansion means huge opportunities in the emerging

markets arena, and GCC-South Asia alignment.

All of this affects portfolio allocation, and geopolitical issues are an interesting risk variable that needs constant attention. This is where ADFW comes into play, providing a wealth of knowledge in developing stories and behind-the-scenes changes.

With new trade corridors opening in Africa and the Middle East, ADFW is giving the most strategic position. Its links to these hubs and its proximity to these capital flows give it a massive advantage. Hedging globally and having a diversification away from single-region dependence is becoming a strong concept in this post-pandemic world.

Corridor conversation

A highlight of this corridor conversation examines the emerging infrastructure and trade needed between India and Europe, and between Africa and the Middle East. These corridors and flows of trade are creating new pathways for goods, technology and investment.

They also represent huge early mover opportunities for investment as Africa and India are high-growth markets, and with the Middle East as a foothold, discussions around infrastructure development are more important.

Financing, partnerships, and joint ventures will be needed to grow these investments, and the ADFW will be where these negotiations begin. Logistics, ports and energy transits, all themes from previous ADFW’s are now even more relevant than ever in delivering opportunities.

Currency, resilience and key players

With geopolitical changes come pressures on existing markets and currencies, which takes us to

topics such as currency diversification and cross-border payments.

This theme was already covered by ADFW 2024, giving participants early knowledge of what was to come. With thought leaders like investor Ray Dalio and key players in the space, such as BlackRock, CEOs of Allianz and the Carlyle Group, conversations surrounding resilience planning and risk management in a changing world are invaluable.

Dalia’s expertise in global macro means that US-China relations and portfolio resilience will be heavily covered in this event. Allianz CEO Oliver Bate has a great inside track on risk management and ESG finance from an insurance standpoint. Carlyle, coming from the lens of private equity and emerging markets, will tie in well with the theme of high-growth corridor flows to Africa and India. BlackRock, with a huge wealth of datasets and an asset management background laying the foundation for where they see AI in investing going into the future.

Abu Dhabi’s strategic role

Abu Dhabi’s position as a financial centre and information hub allows it to take the lead and be the pre-eminent space for ideas, concepts and solutions in global finance.

With ADFW being the talking point of the investment world, it is crucial to make it a priority.