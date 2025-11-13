Abu Dhabi Finance Week 2025: How ADGM has become the MENA region’s largest financial centre

Abu Dhabi. Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Abu Dhabi Finance Week (ADFW) 2025 will highlight the emirate’s status as a primary global financial hub, as it transitions to an established ‘Capital of Capital’.

The event, which will take place from 08 to 11 December 2025, is titled ‘Engineering the Capital Network’ and has been designed to showcase Abu Dhabi’s decade of phenomenal expansion.

The gathering will explore the major forces and realities shaping financial markets, highlighting Abu Dhabi as a growing hub in the global financial network.

ADGM, which will host ADFW, is the international financial centre (IFC) of the UAE capital.

It operates as a financial free zone, directly applying English common law to provide a trusted legal and regulatory framework for global financial institutions, asset managers, and fintech innovators. Since its inception, it has positioned Abu Dhabi as a global nexus for capital and investment.

Strategic growth

ADFW follows shortly after ADGM’s 10-year anniversary. Since 2015, ADGM has experienced an average annual expansion rate of 71 per cent in active licences, culminating in a total of 11,128 by the end of the first half of 2025. This made it the largest IFC in the MENA region by this metric.

The number of operational entities within the hub increased to 2,972, a 42 per cent year-over-year rise. Due to such exponential growth, ADGM successfully achieved the objectives of its five-year strategy, initially set for 2027, in just three years.

To accommodate this influx of global financial institutions, ADGM has expanded its jurisdiction tenfold to include Al Reem Island, creating a financial district of 14.3m square metres and is now home to just over 36,000 individuals.

Assets under management (AUM) within ADGM experienced an average annual expansion rate of 123 per cent between 2015 and 2024. In the first half of 2025 alone, AUM jumped 42 per cent compared to the previous year.

Titans of the financial world have flocked to Abu Dhabi. Asset management giants such as BlackRock, Carlyle, Apollo, State Street, PGIM, and Nuveen all have a significant presence in ADGM. In 2025 alone, UBS, Davidson Kempner, Monroe Capital, and HarbourVest have also joined the roster.

Estimates from the Alternative Investment Management Association (AIMA) suggest that firms within ADGM collectively manage $28.6tn globally, a growth that policymakers in the region have attributed to its key strategic advantages: a progressive legal framework, regulatory innovation and world-class infrastructure.

ADGM is also the first and only jurisdiction in the region to adopt direct application of English common law, demonstrating the trust and transparency that institutional capital demands. Another draw is the presence of Abu Dhabi’s sovereign wealth funds, which manage a collective $1.8tn, making Abu Dhabi the true ‘Capital of Capital.’