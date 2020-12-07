India Bailey's 15 minute working from home workout

Lockdown may be over and gyms tentatively starting to open once again, but with many of us still working from home for the foreseeable future, home workouts will continue to be the norm in the run-up to Christmas.

Read more: Meet M Threadneedle’s newest member of staff: Marion the robot

For the month of December, fitness studio Core Collective’s trainers will be guiding you through a weekly workout focusing on different areas to sculpt and strengthen.

We’ve asked them to keep these workouts under 15 minutes – perfect for breaking up your working from home routine. First up is India Bailey’s 15 min glutes, legs and abs workout, built around the Every Minute On the Minute (EMOM) technique.

This is a quick and effective workout to tone your legs, glutes and abs. You can always progress or regress these exercises by removing or adding weights, increasing or decreasing the rep ranges, or adding speed once you feel you have built a strong and stable foundation.

Duration: 5mins x 3 rounds

Set a 5 minute x 3 timer.

You should be working for about 40-45 secs, with 15-20 secs breather

Every time the minute starts, begin the next exercise

Focus on form over speed, so if you find you are unable to get through the rep ranges in time, remove 2 reps. The same works in reverse — add 2 reps if you want more of a challenge.

Min 1: Squat Pulse with a Jump – 12 -14 reps.

If you are done before the 40-45 seconds mark, continue to squat pulse until 45 seconds. If you prefer not to jump, make the jump an air squat. Ensure you are loading through the heels, your knees are tracking over the toes and your chest is proud.

Min 2: Glute Bridges -– 12-14 reps.

Start by lying on your back, knees bent and feet flat (toes off the floor and heels pressed into the floor for a deeper burn) hip width apart, and your arms by your side. Squeeze your glutes and lift your hips off the floor — your lower back, bum and thighs should form a straight line. Hold the squeeze before bringing your hips down in a controlled manner whilst keeping your core engaged. Repeat.

Min 3: Wide Split Lunge with back leg (left) up on chair as support – 12-14 reps.

This movement is like a wide split lunge, but your back leg is elevated on a chair behind you, so you can go deeper. You should be using your core and supporting leg for stability. Try to drop vertically into this movement and avoid losing control of the movement. Go at your own pace.

Min 4: Wide Split Lunge with back leg (right) up on chair as support – 12-14 reps. As above.

**Each time you get to the ab section of the 5 mins, the exercise changes.

Min 5 – Cross Body Mountain Climbers (slow, alternating legs) 12-14+ reps

Start from a plank position, hips in line with your back, core engaged. Slowly draw your right knee to your left elbow, then return. Then bring your left knee to your right elbow, and repeat.

Min 10 – Toe Touches, using a heavy book to reach up towards toes – 12-14+ reps

Starting on your back, holding the book extended overhead, legs straight and raised off the floor. Slowly begin to reach the book towards your toes as you draw up, and return to the floor in a controlled manner. Repeat.

Min 15 – Russian Twists using the same heavy book, a full water bottle or soup cans – 12-14+ reps

From seated, press your feet into the floor or raise them straight out as you become more stable. Hold on to weight and slowly start to twist towards your hip, exhale as you do. Then, inhale and return to centre before commencing the twist to the other side/hip. Engage your back and abs throughout.

• For more information go to core-collective.co.uk