A34 and M4 crowned the UK’s most congested roads

Hampshire’s A34 and Hounslow’s M4 were crowned the most congested roads in the UK. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Hampshire’s major road, the A34, was crowned today the UK’s most congested, with an average delay of 70.7 seconds per car per mile.

According to Office for National Statistics data gathered between 2017 and 2020, the A34 was closely followed by Hounslow’s M4 westbound within J1 and J2, with an average waiting time of 70.1 and 69.9 seconds per car per mile.

All of these sections have also planned works around the area, which could potentially stretch queues even further.

According to Richard Owen-Hughes, marketing director at Driver Hire, the HGV recruitment and training firm that analysed the data, what emerged is not that surprising.

“Over nearly 40 years in the industry we’ve learned that the Christmas period is always the busiest period of the year for logistics,” he said.

“This year the economy is booming, and it looks more likely that we’ll be able to drive home to spend time with friends and family this Christmas.

“It’s maybe not surprising to see where some of the hotspots are – around London, the south coast, the West Midlands and in the Northwest.”