Car industry in shock and fuel prices climb as government scraps all grants for electric vehicles

There is widespread shock and surprise in the car industry this morning as the Department for Transport said all grants for new electric vehicles (EVs) have been scrapped.

The automotive industry and motoring groups criticised the decision, with the AA warning that many motorists being forced to wait for a new EV due to global supply constraints will lose out.

The government has scrapped the £1,500 grants for purchases of new electric cars, the same day fuel prices reached new records.

The average price of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts reached a new high of 185.4p.

This is an increase of 6.9p in just a week and follows a 10p hike in petrol prices in May.

Concerns over prices at the pumps has led to the Competition and Markets Authority launching a review of the retail market, with Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng raising concerns that the five pence fuel duty cuts are not being passed on to consumers.

Government defends call to scrap support for EV buyers

Drivers could previously claim up to £1,500 towards the cost of a plug-in car costing below £32,000.

But the DfT said the “success” of the Plug-in Car Grant means the Government will now “refocus” the funding to encourage users of other vehicles to make the switch to electric.

Existing applications for the grant “will continue to be honoured”, the DfT stated.

Sales of fully electric new cars have risen from fewer than 1,000 in 2011 to nearly 100,000 in the first five months of 2022 – suggesting EVs are finally breaking into the mainstream, with sales outstripping diesel vehicles last year.

Transport minister Trudy Harrison said: ”The Government continues to invest record amounts in the transition to EVs (electric vehicles), with £2.5bn injected since 2020, and has set the most ambitious phase-out dates for new diesel and petrol sales of any major country.

“But Government funding must always be invested where it has the highest impact if that success story is to continue.

“Having successfully kickstarted the electric car market, we now want to use Plug-in Grants to match that success across other vehicle types, from taxis to delivery vans and everything in between, to help make the switch to zero emission travel cheaper and easier.”

Petrol and diesel cars

Sales of new petrol and diesel cars and vans in the UK will be banned from 2030.

AA president Edmund King said the grants were “essential for many drivers making the switch from petrol and diesel”.

He went on: “The plug has been pulled at the wrong time on this important grant before many users, still waiting for delayed EVs due to global shortages, have made the change.

“Drivers, and indeed many fleets, planning to make the switch to EV, may now back out until they can find more cash.

“With record prices at the pumps and household budgets already stretched, removing the last incentive to go electric could stall this important move to electrification.”

Rival motoring group RAC also criticised the decision, raising concerns the lack of financial support for aspiring EV owners could stifle the UK’s green ambitions.

Head of policy Nicholas Lyes said: “The UK’s adoption of electric cars is so far impressive but in order to make them accessible to everyone, we need prices to fall – having more on the road is one important way of making this happen, so we’re disappointed the Government has chosen to end the grant at this point. If costs remain too high, the ambition of getting most people into electric cars will be stifled.”