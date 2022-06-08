Electric classic Mini is London’s coolest new cab

If the thought of a private-hire Prius doesn’t appeal, there is a more heart-warming way to travel around the capital. This charming original Mini is awaiting a public carriage licence from Transport for London (TfL), as the city’s first electric classic cab.

Nicknamed ‘Rosie’, the 1994 Mini has received a retro makeover – including leather bonnet straps, rally-style spotlamps and tiny 10-inch wheels – and is available for chauffeur-driven tours. Part of a seven-strong fleet of Minis operated by hire company Small Car Big City, it has also been converted to electric power.

Under the bonnet of Electrogenic’s classic Mini EV.



Up to 120hp is available from the electric motor, but this car will limited to around 45hp – similar to a standard Mini 1000 – to meet TfL private hire licensing rules. pic.twitter.com/isvpyC2MFQ — Tim Pitt (@timpitt100) May 18, 2022

In place of the traditional A-Series engine, Oxford-based EV conversion specialist Electrogenic has slotted in batteries and a Hyper 9 electric motor. Maximum power is up to 120hp, but has been reined in to just 45hp – similar to a standard Mini 1000 – to meet TfL licensing requirements.

To cope with the additional torque from the electric motor, Electrogenic has fitted the five-speed manual transmission from a Citroen C1 racing car. Yes, that’s right: an EV with a manual ‘box. However, as I discovered, there is so much torque that you rarely need to change gear.

Baby, you can drive my car

A brief stint on the back seat serves as a reminder of the Mini’s sheer packaging genius. Small Car Big City’s tours last anything from 90 minutes up to 10 hours, but most people would be perfectly comfortable. The roll-back panoramic sunroof fitted here helps, too.

Then it’s my turn to drive. My first and second cars were both Minis, so sliding behind the oddly-angled steering wheel feels oddly familiar. At least, it does until you slot second gear and glide away in eerie silence.

A Mini still feels so right-sized for London.



This one is very easy to drive, too. It has a four-speed manual ’box, but you can ignore the clutch and travel everywhere in second gear.



Range is 80 miles, but Small Car Big City’s vehicles typically only cover 35 miles per day. pic.twitter.com/DapYWzjBB3 — Tim Pitt (@timpitt100) May 18, 2022

Although the Mini has a choice of ratios, second gear is all you need around town. Drive it thus and you don’t even need to use the clutch pedal. Acceleration isn’t Tesla-swift – 0-62mph takes around 12.5 seconds – but it feels responsive and quick off the mark. In crowded lunchtime streets around Hatton Garden, I had to be extra-alert: pedestrians can’t hear you coming.

Although it has some degree of regenerative braking to recharge the battery, the Mini can’t be driven with one pedal. Even so, it’s a supremely easy way to duck and dive through urban streets – and explore parts of London that an open-top tourist bus simply can’t reach. You’re always waved out of junctions with a smile, too. Everybody loves a classic Mini.

Blowing the doors off

Small Car Big City now hopes to convert half its Minis to Electrogenic EVs. “We realised London’s air needs something cleaner,” explains co-founder Tony Grant. Rosie isn’t available for self-drive hire yet, but can be booked for tours and corporate events. A cross-London treasure hunt themed around The Italian Job sounds particularly good fun.

Alternatively, if you prefer the rumble of internal combustion, the company also has a V8-engined Rover P5B. “We call that one ‘Big Car Big City,'” jokes Grant.

Tim Pitt writes for Motoring Research