Electric car demand jitters fail to derail government from hitting 300,000 charger target

The UK government is on track to hit its target of delivering 300,000 public electric vehicle chargers by 2030, a new report out today reveals.

A study by the transport organisation New Automotive shows the goal will be met despite the car industry’s scepticism over the strength of demand for electric vehicles.

According to recent data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), the transition towards electric vehicles (EV) has recently slowed down.

The number of electric cars sold increased by 20.7 per cent last year, down from the 74 per cent growth registered the previous year.

“This more steady, less rapid growth has affected the domestic charging industry, which feels the effect of slower growth first, through a decrease in demand for home charging units,” the report said.

Other barriers to growth include a lack of support from local authorities, supply chain pressures and grid connection issues, such as securing planning consent and wayleave.

Nevertheless, New Automotive reckons the government will still be able to reach its targets – which were first introduced in March 2022 by then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

“The rollout is progressing at an adequate pace, growing by a third every 12 months, and the UK is on track to meet the government’s target of 300,000 public chargers by 2030,” said one of the report’s authors, Ciara Cook.

According to Cook, ministers can still speed up the roll-out by prioritising a strong zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) mandate.

Announced in October 2021, the ZEV mandate will legally bind manufacturers to have a certain percentage of cars sold to be net-zero.

The Department for Transport (DfT) launched a consultation on the mandate last year, but the results have yet to be published.

The DfT said: “Vehicle manufacturers, chargepoint industry and energy providers play a vital role in the transition to cleaner vehicles, and we continue to work closely with the entire industry to help shape future regulations.”