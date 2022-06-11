Fuel pump theft on the rise as petrol reaches £100 for first time

Fuel prices at pumps have reached a record high on Thursday.

Thefts at fuel pumps have soared as Britons are increasingly struggling to pay for the petrol and diesel to fill up their cars.

According to data from Forecourt Eye, non-payment methods such as driving away or pretending not to have a a wallet have gone up 39 per cent since January.

“This is not a good thing for anyone as more theft is going on,” said the company’s chief executive Nick Fisher.

“Then there are people who fill up, they go buy a coffee and don’t pay for the fuel. And then there’s the others who put in £30 [of fuel] and just drive off.”

Figures showed that prices initially went up 19.5 per cent after Christmas, increasing by 4.5, 8 and 7 per cent in March, April and May respectively.

Price hikes are caused by the impact of the war in Ukraine on commodities and a weaker relation between the dollar and pound.

People are also stealing fuel at forecourts out of desperation as the cost-of-living crisis adds fuel to the fire.

“The thief is someone who relies on their car, motorbike or scooter to get to or go about their work but their finances have been broken by the cost of living crisis. Stealing fuel then becomes an act of desperation,” said the AA.

“And then you have the organised thieves who see the high price of an essential item as highly lucrative and easily sold on.”

The data was published after the cost of filling up the average 55-litre family car has shot to £100 for the first time ever on Thursday.

According to data released today by Experian Catalist, petrol prices have reached an all-time record of 182.3p, going up by 1.6p from Tuesday, while diesel increased by 2.9p to 188.1p.