9 wines to try this Easter weekend

Whether celebrating with friends, hosting family, or hiding eggs from chocolate smeared children, there has always been a lot of food associated with the celebration of Easter (see page opposite).

Lamb is probably the best-known meat at this time of year, pre-dating Christianity as the main meal of Jewish Passover, a tradition continued by the Christian converts.

Beautiful with a Bordeaux blend (mainly Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot) I would forgo France and look to the countries where the dish is regularly cooked. Lebanese red blends are full bodied and sumptuous; Central Greece’s most planted grape is Cabernet Sauvignon, and both make absolutely fantastic partners for lamb.

For those wanting to try something a little different, on a recent trip to the Greek mainland I was bowled over by the local grape Mouchtaro making aromatic, structured rosés and flavourful, finely-honed reds.

A roast ham is another popular choice for Easter lunch, having been historically easier to get hold of in Northern Europe and the US. If you have a slightly salty piece then a juicy, fruity, Spanish Garnacha is a refreshing accompaniment, though pork can be enjoyably eaten with red or white.

If selecting the latter I would also recommend the often overlooked whites of the Rhone, a cooler climate Chardonnay or a ripe South African Chenin Blanc.

Hot Cross Buns, with their cross symbolising the crucifixion, are served hot with butter and strawberry conserve in my house. The toasted, fluffy bun and fruity jam is a total joy with the fresh delicacy of Moscato d’Asti. This delightful, sparkling wine cuts through the stickiness while complimenting the sweet fruitiness and it is gentle enough not to dampen the bun’s spice.

Simnel Cake, with its 11 balls of marzipan representing the loyal apostles, seems to be a rarer edition to the Sunday table these days, but if you have gone to the effort of baking it then it deserves to be matched accordingly. Similar to Christmas cake with its dried fruit and spices, a little glass of sweet oloroso sherry is a comforting combination.

Finally, what would the weekend be without Easter Eggs? An ancient symbol of Springtime’s fertility, it became fashionable to gift these in chocolate form in the 1800s. Chocolate however is notoriously tricky to pair with wine but as a guiding principle I would stay sweet.

A rich ruby port is guaranteed to double the decadence, though any sweet dessert wine would do. If all that luscious opulence proves too much, then lighten the creamy chocolate with a glass of demi-sec champagne or English sparkling wine. Demi-sec is sweeter that Brut, but the freshness of the fizz cleanses the palate as you munch the ears off that Dairy Milk bunny. ­

