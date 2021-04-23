How to pick the perfect wine to suit your tastes

We have all been there. Staring down the barrel of the supermarket aisle trying to work out which wine to choose for dinner. Do you reach for the “reassuringly expensive” top shelf or look for what is currently on offer to grab yourself a bargain?

You may have a better-made wine or a steal of a deal in your basket, but this is still a false economy if that bottle isn’t actually going to please your palate. People tend to know what they like when they drink it, but not why they like it. It’s a common problem because often we are not given the time to work out our own individual preferences and end up just picking a wine that we recognise.

We buy the same wine in a restaurant or shop and limit ourselves to a “Sauvignon Blanc” or a “Malbec” – but there are over 10,000 wine grape varieties out there! You wouldn’t limit yourself to just two types of food, would you? It is time to be wine-curious.

Wines also vary depending where they come from. You might hate a New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc (typically quite fruity with gooseberry or tropical notes) but love a French Sancerre (also a Sauvignon Blanc!) which is from a cooler climate and therefore greener, fresher with more mineral notes. So don’t write off a grape just because you had it once before.

That may be easy for me to say, but when you are faced with an abundance of choice, how do you know what style you like best?

Let’s look at flavour and your palate…

How do you take your coffee?

If you enjoy a black coffee you can probably handle astringency, spice and acidity so try a Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc or a bold Chianti. If you prefer a creamy latte then maybe go for a wine with softer flavours and creamier texture like Chardonnay, Amarone or Merlot.

What kind of fruit is in your basket?

Lemons, grapefruits and crisp green apples? Then you probably like citrusy refreshing white wines like an Albariño, Grenache Blanc, Sancerre or a Chablis

Peaches and ripe pears? Try a Chenin Blanc or a dry Riesling

Pineapples and mangos? Go for a New World, warmer climate Chardonnay or Viognier with their tropical notes

Soft cherries, strawberries and raspberries? Valpolicella, Pinot Noir or a Beaujolais will have those light red fruity notes

Blackberries, blackcurrants, blueberries? A Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc or an Argentinian Malbec will be up your street

Do you usually like food with bolder, richer flavours or do you prefer lighter more elegant fare?

Typically, cooler climates retain more refreshing acidity which means they are more elegant, lighter, zesty, greener. Warmer climates tend to create smoother, richer wines with typically higher alcohol and more body.

For example, the chardonnay grape grown in Chablis (yes, Chablis is Chardonnay) is going to be fresher with more citrus, orchard fruit, white blossom and minerals. A chardonnay from hot California is more likely to be buttery and creamy, with more ripe peach and tropical fruit flavours. So, keep an eye out for where the wine you like comes from.

Do you like a bit of spice in your life?

Peppery notes are common in Shiraz (also known as Syrah), white pepper notes are common in Grüner Veltliner and Riojas and Malbecs are both bold, spicier wines.

Finally, are you someone who stops to smell the roses? Maybe floral notes get you going?

Try a floral Viognier or a more intense Gewürtzraminer from Alsace (Alsace wines in general from the Pinot Gris to the Riesling tend to be more richly aromatic) and if you’re looking for lighter blossoms then a fresh Torrontés from Argentina is a beautiful choice.

Next time you are trying a glass of wine you particularly like (or don’t) take a moment to work out what flavours you notice. It will pay dividends in the future and remember this is all about pleasing yourself and your own palate – which means there are no wrong answers!

• Libby Zietsman-Brodie is the Founder of Bacchus & Brodie, an independent wine consultant and co-creator and presenter of Boozy & The Beast: How To Drink Better – an irreverent series on wine, without the snobbery. Instagram: @a_little_sip_of_me_time @boozybeastTV