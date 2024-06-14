8 amazing Father’s Day gifts to spoil dad on Sunday

The Father’s Day gift guide from City A.M.

If you’re looking for something special for dad this Father’s Day, we’ve rounded up eight thoughtful gifts that might make his life a little easier – or more enjoyable. Grab one of these presents and have an excellent day with the family this Sunday 16 June.

Champagne Pol Roger Cuvée

Sir Winston Churchill

£225, waitrosecellar.com

Champagne Pol Roger created this Prestige Cuvée in homage to Sir Winston Churchill. The label identified the qualities Churchill admired in a champagne: robustness, a full-bodied character and relative maturity, then created a blend of which the great man would be proud. The champagne is made exclusively from grapes sourced from Grands Crus Pinot Noir and Chardonnay vineyards that were under vine during Churchill’s lifetime, guaranteeing your father will be drinking a little piece of history. “My tastes are simple,” said Churchill, “I am easily satisfied with the best” – he would be a fan of this Prestige Cuvée.

Carl Friedrik

City-Hopper

Backpack

£445, carlfriedrik.com

This bag promises to bring both order and style to your father’s life. Whether used for commuting or travelling, it’s a beautifully constructed accessory with a fold-top that ensures you can adjust the capacity, a padded laptop compartment and a side water bottle pocket. Brushed to create a suede-like sheen, this backpack is sure to stand the test of time, being made from the toughest part of the hide.

Macbook Pro

From £1,699,

apple.com/uk

This is undeniably a great gift in its own right. But there’s an added bonus: Apple’s hardware range is famously user-friendly, meaning you might also save yourself a few hours a week doing basic computer tutorials for your father, should he adhere to the Boomer cliché and struggle to connect to the printer or finds the wi-fi an impossible-to-solve puzzle.

CMF by Nothing £69, nothing.tech

Nothing has carved out a name for itself as a cool, affordable alternative to tech giants such as Apple and Samsung. This fitness tracker fits that mould perfectly, combining a cool, distinctive aesthetic with all the functionality you would expect. It has GPS for tracking your runs and lasts up to 13 days, far in excess of the Apple Watch. If your father is a fitness fanatic or a tech nerd, this could be the perfect gift come father’s day.

Tom Ford Beard Oil

£48, selfridges.com

This one’s simple. Does dad have a clean-shaven mug? Probably not for him. Big bushy beard? Bingo. Tom Ford’s grooming range is second to none and this fab oud wood conditioning oil is guaranteed to keep your father’s facial hair in tip top shape. Including a “lightweight blend of almond, jojoba, grapeseed oils and vitamin E,” it will bring a sheen to even the dullest of beards.

Pent fitness Weights set

£13,282, pentfitness.com

If money is no object, then this is probably a series of objects your father would like to own. Pent Fitness is best known for supplying fitness gear to high-end hotels but you can order these incredible stainless steel and wood weights in a range of colours and finishes, including – of course – gold. On almost every conceivable level you would be daft spending five figures on these. But on another level… they are nice, aren’t they?

Ooni Koda 2 pizza oven

£799,

uk.ooni.com

Does your father like pizza? Of course he does, he’s only human. What better Father’s Day gift could you come up with than a BBQ on steroids. Imagine visiting your parents on a sunny afternoon and arriving to the smell of freshly-baked pizza. This is a gift for yourself, really. An investment. Why did you not think of this sooner?

DeWalt cordless drill

£119.99,

screwfix.com

If you have a big, bad trad dad who loves nothing more than conquering his surroundings through DIY, you can’t go wrong with a good old fashioned drill. The catchily-named DeWalt DCD776D2T-GB will take care of all but the most extreme drilling needs, coming with two rechargeable lithium batteries, 90 minutes of drilling time per charge, 42Nm of torque (we don’t know either, but it sounds like a lot) and, best of all, it’s finished in yellow and black “danger colours” for extra macho kudos.