It’ll be like a Bridgerton ball, only at 8am: Shonda Rhimes, creator of Bridgerton, is opening the Stock Exchange later today to celebrate Bridgerton boosting the UK economy by a quarter of a billion pounds.

Bridgerton has supported almost 5,000 businesses over the past five years, from the film production companies working on the show to the wedding companies producing Bridgerton-themed events for fans and the food merchants creating novelty treats inspired by the show’s characters.

Bridgerton began in the middle of the pandemic in 2020 and 82 million houses worldwide watched the first season, making the show the streamer’s biggest series ever. The storyline, following the high society Bridgerton family in 1800s Regency England, proved essential pandemic escapism.

Rhimes has been in London to premiere the second part of the third season that lands on streamers today.

Shonda Rhimes, CEO of Shondaland and creator of Bridgerton, said: “The Bridgerton universe occupies a special space in culture, resonating with young and old alike, creating conversation, starting trends and influencing everything from baby names to weddings.

“The shows have also had a seismic impact on the UK economy, boosting it by a quarter of a billion pounds over the last five years and supporting thousands of jobs and businesses. It is clear that the business of art and culture can make a huge economic contribution to local communities. I could not be prouder.”

Julia Hoggett, CEO, London Stock Exchange plc, added: “The Exchange was given its formal structure at the start of the 1800s – the same period in which Bridgerton is set – and now as then we continue to help companies raise the capital they need to grow and thrive.

“Our film and creative industries bring enormous benefits to the UK economy, creating jobs, driving innovation and building communities, and we are thrilled to celebrate the significant economic and cultural impact of their work.”

City A.M. collaborated with the Bridgerton cast last year when they supported our campaign to save the Vault Festival, the UK’s second biggest arts festival.

