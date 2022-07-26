64 per cent of all City roles now listed as remote: Brits embrace hybrid working as Google searches go through the roof

More than 6 in 10 City positions are now listed as remote roles

Demand for hybrid working has risen since the pandemic with remote employees seeing more productivity at home.

In fact, to meet demand, 15 per cent of the UK workforce has gone hybrid, with 64 per cent of all roles in the City of London listed as hybrid working.

Analysis of over 890,000 job advertisements has found that 57,609 (15 per cent) roles are listed as hybrid working opportunities.

PA recruitment firm Oriel Partners told City A.M. today they analysed LinkedIn job listings to report on the increase in demand for a flexible work environment, post-pandemic.

A further supporting YouGov survey revealed an increase in productivity levels for those working with a hybrid approach.

The firm found that of 896,279 jobs listed on the social networking platform, 794,184 were listed as on-site, showing the demand in employers encouraging staff back into the office.

The City

Across the UK, Oxford shows the most flexibility with 90 per cent of roles in the area being advertised as hybrid roles, versus the City of London which had 64 per cent of roles listed as hybrid working.

46,213 (5 per cent) jobs were fully remote-based with the majority being in the IT and Computing sector and Financial Services industry.

The Information Technology and Services sector had the highest number of hybrid roles (9,800) listed in June compared to other sectors.

The top 5 industries operating a hybrid approach for staff are Information Technology and Services, Financial Services, Marketing & Advertising, Construction and Civil Engineering.

“We’ve seen the transition of businesses wanting employees back on-site again as we learn to live with Coronavirus, though with remote working being a new normal throughout the pandemic many people are seeing the benefits of working from home,” said Auria Heanley, director at Oriel Partners, as she discussed the findings with City A.M. today.

“Employees are saving a considerable amount on travel and other expenses, and many prefer working from the comfort of their homes,” she stressed, adding that “our survey saw that 47 per cent of people would prefer to be at home than on-site and I think employers need to factor this in as a part of a hybrid-working approach to increase employee retention and productivity levels.”

Google searches

Google searches for hybrid working hit a peak level this year, with increased interest throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

A YouGov survey of 1,000 people conducted by Oriel Partners found that when asked about the type of work environment, more than half of respondents (54 per cent) said hybrid as their preferred method of working.

Productivity levels among the respondents show that there is an increase in those working at home with 47 per cent having said that they are most productive at home, and 43 per cent of respondents feel that they are most productive in the office.

Nearly half (42 per cent) admitted that they would love to use the benefits of hybrid working to travel and work remotely.

“We’ve found that the secretarial market is like we’ve never seen before,” Heanley said.

“Salaries have rocketed due to demand, and the hybrid working model has never been more important to attract the best talent,” she concluded.