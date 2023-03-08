Lloyd’s of London chief: Why the City needs Monday to ‘come back’

Lloyd’s of London chief executive John Neal has said he wants to “get Monday back” in calling for brokers and underwriters to return to the office four days a week.

The insurance chief said that while “Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays are busy” he now wants Lloyd’s staff to work in the firm’s City building on Mondays too.

“We need to get Monday back,” Neal told the Financial Times, as he called on workers to return to Lloyd’s iconic ‘inside-out’ building.

The insurance chief has previously been vocal in his support for working from the office, in claiming in-person workplaces are “massively important for younger workers”.

The Lloyd’s boss has argued working in the office helps to “develop… the next generation” in claiming more experienced staff owe a “responsibility” to less experienced colleagues.

Neal today said the debate over the future of face-to-face trading has “gone,” as he signalled in-person deals are certain to remain a core part of the way Lloyd’s operates.

The insurance chief’s comment come as the London marketplace is now weighing up plans to stay in its One Lime Street headquarters, well after its lease expires in 2031.

The City institution had previously considered leaving its London HQ due to the shift to homeworking during Covid-19.

Lloyd’s is now considering redesigning its HQ to adapt to hybrid ways of working with a view to opening the building up for events.

Lloyd’s was approached by City A.M. for comment.