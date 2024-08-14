5 clever ways to keep rooms cool in this hot London weather

When it comes to keeping cool in the heat, there are plenty of misconceptions. Opening a window isn’t always a good idea, for instance, and with temperatures staying high and London weather climbing into the mid twenties over the next period, it’s useful to think about cooling down.

Here are five ways to keep a room cool this summer, whether you’re travelling or at home, compiled by Winston’s Beds.

1) Take a tepid shower before bed

A tepid shower will help lower your body temperature by promoting blood flow to the skin helping you cool down. Avoid showering in cold water as this can trigger your body to think it needs to warm up making you feel hotter.

2) Keep windows and curtains closed in the day

You may think opening the windows is the best way to cool the room down but this can actually do more harm than good if the outside temperature is hotter than your room or apartment. Stick to opening the windows in the morning and evening when the temperature is cooler outside.

3) Use a cool towel on your pulse points

Cooling down our pulse points such as wrists, ankles, inside of elbows and backs of knees, is the quickest way to cool down. Soak a towel in some cool water and place it on your pulse points for some quick relief.

4) Be mindful of electronics

Our electronics and chargers emit more heat than we think. Try not to leave tv’s and laptops on unnecessarily especially in the evenings before bed in hot London weather. It’s also worth unplugging any appliances you’re not using.

5) Put ice in front of a fan

Fans can be ineffective when temperatures are really high. If you do have a fan in your room, place a bowl of ice in front of it. The ice will cool down the air in front of the fan, blowing a nice cool breeze rather than hot hair.

