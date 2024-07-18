Twisters movie review: a fun sequel sees a cult classic finally return

Hollywood’s nostalgia mining continues with a sequel to 1996 hit Twister, creatively titled Twisters. The tornado action movie, starring Helen Hunt and the late Bill Paxton, remains a cult classic, and that’s enough to greenlight a sequel with the industry’s hottest new stars.

Daisy Edgar-Jones takes the lead as Kate, a meteorologist and former storm chaser working in New York after a storm related tragedy five years earlier. She’s tempted back to the front line to test new innovations as multiple weather systems approach Oklahoma. Competing with her for data is Tyler Owens (Glen Powell), a charismatic social media star.

This follow-up has some truly spectacular scenes. Combined with Benjamin Wallfisch’s heavenly score, it deserves to be seen in a cinema. There are scenes devoted to the toll these storms take on communities, as well as the way in which those who have lost everything can be exploited by businesses.

Edgar-Jones and Powell are a perfect match on-screen. Kate is buttoned down and data-focused, somewhat like Bill Paxton’s character in the original, while Tyler is a cross between Tom Cruise and Matthew McConaughey, oozing charm and wit.

It’s not perfect, and there are small irritations that pop up. The words ‘climate change’ are never uttered, with the increased weather phenomena of twisters being put down to some sort of mysterious aura rather than changes in our environment. Also, for a film that leans into its inspirations, an appearance from Helen Hunt’s character would have been appreciated.

Nevertheless, Twisters delivers on every metric that matters for a blockbuster. It’s big and entertaining, with stars that make an impression rather than becoming blank avatars for the action scenes. Likely to elevate the star power of both Powell and Edgar-Jones, Twisters is that rare example of a sequel that finds a reason for being.